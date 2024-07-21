River City Radio Control holds fair flyover

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The River City Radio Control Club held a fair flyover event near the North Iowa Fair on Saturday, July 20.

The planes still took to the skies even after a little bit of rain on Saturday afternoon.

The club flies radio controlled planes, helicopters, gliders and other aircrafts at these events.

The event gave the club an opportunity to share their love for the hobby with the community and teach community members how to fly their planes through an instructional flight with a member.

The instructor uses a buddy box, which allows the controls of the plane to be switched between two different transmitters.

“They get to hold a transmitter, fly the plane when its in the air, and if they get into trouble and lose control, I can take it over quickly,” Tim Olson, member of the club who helps with these flights, said.

The River City Radio Control Club will be holding another flying demonstration and event over Labor Day weekend in Mason City, Iowa.