Rise in whooping cough cases in Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — Doctors in Minnesota are tracking an uptick in whooping cough cases.

The latest numbers from the state show more than 700 cases this year which is 11 times higher than last year when there were only 61 reported cases.

Whooping cough is highly contagious and health officials say the best way to prevent it is by getting vaccinated.