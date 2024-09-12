Rise in phone scams in Charles City

(ABC 6 News) – Charles City is seeing a rise in phone scams, according to a Facebook post from the Charles City Police Department (CCPD).

The most common scams CCPD is seeing are:

Someone calling claiming to be a family member who is in trouble or hurt and needs money.

A scam caller claiming they need money or gift cards to fix a person’s computer or phone.

A scammer calling someone and telling them they are the winner of a prize, but then saying they need money upfront before sending the person the remainder of the prize.

RELATED: Possible scam caller in Worth County

RELATED: 76-year-old Rochester woman scammed out of $20k