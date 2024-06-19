“RISE for Youth” program returns to Mayo Clinic

For the third year, a group of high school and college students gathered at Mayo Clinic as part of a program to foster opportunities for youth in underserved communities.

(ABC 6 News)- For the third year, a group of high school and college students gathered at Mayo Clinic as part of a program to foster opportunities for youth in underserved communities.

The “RISE for Youth” program is a four week education and leadership camp hosted by Mayo and the Rochester branch of the NAACP.

The program allows youth to experience hands-on training from experts in a variety of fields.

They also get the chance to develop skills like leadership, wellness habits, and more.

“All of these things are really critical things,” said Rochester NAACP President Walé Elegbede. “And when you think about self-efficacy, the ability to believe, the ability to know that I can achieve, that’s what this program is all about.”

Following the four week session, participants will be assigned a mentor for one year to further develop other skills such as timeliness and networking.