Ridgelands Coffeehouse and Lutheran Campus Center close indefinitely in Winona after fire

(ABC 6 News) – Ridgelands Coffeehouse and the Lutheran Campus Center of Winona (LCC) have closed indefinitely after a fire engulfed the building that houses them.

The business and organization are right across the street from Winona State University’s main campus. Each place is a popular spot for students to go.

Damage from the fire at Ridgelands Coffeehouse. Credit: Ridgelands Coffeehouse/Facebook

According to a Facebook post from Ridgelands, the owners have worked tirelessly for over a year to make the coffee shop a special place for the Winona community.

“We are grieving a huge loss right now and I know so many of you are too,” said Ridgelands in the post. “We thank our incredible staff for their hard work.”

The shop goes on to say that it is not sure what the future is, but to “stay tuned” for more information as it comes.

The LCC also made a Facebook post after the fire.

Damage from the fire at the LCC. Credit: Lutheran Campus Center of Winona/Facebook

The organization says it is grateful for the Winona Fire Department’s service to the Winona community for responding to the incident.

“We are so grateful for the outpouring of support, prayers, and offers,” said the LCC in the post. “We will keep you posted in terms of needs as we go.”

Since the fire happened, the LCC has been working to find spaces for gatherings.

As for the fire itself, the Winona Fire Department is still investigating at this time.