Rideshare Bill could increase minimum wage for drivers

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Uber and Lyft Drivers Association has been advocating for rideshare drivers for over two years — and they say moves being made in the State Legislature are a good thing.

A bill that would mandate rideshare companies to pay their drivers a minimum wage of $1.27 per mile and $0.49 a minute is going through committee in the House.

The Minneapolis City Council teamed up with DFL lawmakers to propose the new policy, and Uber and Lyft are threatening to pull out of the state if the bill passes.

“This is all about fairness and these drivers are family folks, they have families to raise, and just like everybody else they have families to raise,” Eid Ali, President of MULDA and rideshare driver, said.

Drivers with the organization say since Uber and Lyft’s arrival in Minnesota. the money they make per mile has decreased while the cost of living has gone up.

“I was paid $1.95 [per mile] … my car was $21,000. Today, my car is $31,000, I will be paid $0.50 per mile,” Abdi Salah, Vice President of MULDA and rideshare driver, said.

It may seem like the price is getting higher for riders, but these drivers are paid a much smaller percentage than before, according to MULDA.

With rideshare companies threatening to pull out, many drivers say there’s already new companies looking to take their spots.

“The drivers who are and were giving these service to Minnesotans are going to be here. They’re not going anywhere, their cars are going to be here, it’s just that there’s an app that Uber and Lyft will take with them,” Ali said.

MULDA is working with drivers to develop a new rideshare app, called Co-op Drive, that’s owned and operated by drivers.

Over 2,000 drivers and 5,000 riders have been recruited for the app, and MULDA said it’s hoping for a quick launch.

“We’re doing all we can to make sure that our Minnesotans get the same services that they’re getting with Uber and Lyft in case they keep their promises of leaving out of state,” Ali said.