Riceville, IA, adopts Riceville, NC, for hurricane relief in Riceville2Riceville project

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, locals are trying to help out with hurricane recovery down south with a unique donation drive.

The city of Riceville, Iowa, is adopting the community of Riceville, North Carolina, for the project called Riceville2Riceville.

There will be a drive during the homecoming game on Friday night and then a community drive throughout the weekend.

If you cannot make it to the game Friday night, you can bring items to the Riceville Community Center.