Riceville Clinic opens at brand new facility

(ABC 6 News) — The citizens of Riceville have outgrown their previous clinic, leading Mitchell County Regional Health Center and MercyOne to upgrade to a new nearly 3,000 square foot facility.

“Our former location in Riceville just didn’t give us the space to fully meet our patient’s needs,” said Shelly Russell, MCRHC CEO.

“It’s mesmerizing,” said CNA Kellie Daughtrey, “The old clinic functioned really well, but we were in tight quarters. We didn’t have a lot of extra room.”

The new facility opened in early April, and features two exam rooms, one procedure room, a nurses’ station and space for a fully-stocked pharmacy, which aims to open later this year.

For the time being, the clinic is served through daily prescription deliveries from MCRHC locations in Osage or St. Ansgar.

“This is such an exciting time,” Russell added. “We take our commitment to patient care and trust seriously, and this expansion is just another way we’re continuing to provide the best healthcare possible for our communities.”

“With our new location,” said Stephanie Taets, ARNP, one of the three providers serving Riceville Clinic, “We have a much better safety measures in place for patients. As far as handicapped accessibility, More supplies are able to be kept on hand as well as just the functionality of the clinic has improved our workflow immensely.”

American Rescue Plan Act dollars, grants from the USDA rural development and numerous local benefactors allowed the construction of the new clinic site without disruption in provider coverage.

“We are feeling very blessed,” said Taets. “The community has always been very supportive of having a clinic so that they don’t have to travel as far for their health care needs, but they are definitely supportive of what we’ve got going on here and what we’re trying to offer for them.”

The clinic is located at 713 Woodland Ave, Suite A.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday. For appointments, call 641-985-2122.