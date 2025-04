(ABC 6 News) – The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding 23-year-old Acelind Evanstad who was last seen on March 30th.

Courtesy of Rice County Sheriff’s Office

Evanstad was last seen at her residence in Webster, Minnesota. She is 5’5″ and weighs 110 pounds with brown eyes and reddish brown hair.

Anyone with information about Evanstad’s whereabouts should contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-4391.