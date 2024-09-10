Ribbon-cutting in Albert Lea to celebrate Mason City Clinic’s move to new medical space

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Mason City Clinic is providing care for those in Albert Lea as it moves to a new medical space, and a ribbon-cutting event will be taking place on Wednesday to celebrate.

The clinic will take over the space previously occupied by MercyOne and will offer urology, podiatry, ENT, and psychiatric services.

It is located on Bridge Avenue in Albert Lea and is currently open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.