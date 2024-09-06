RFK suing to get name off Wisconsin ballot

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is suing the Wisconsin Elections Committee to get his name off presidential ballots in the state.

Kennedy claims his constitutional rights are being violated. Last month, commissioners voted to keep his name on the ballot after he dropped out of the presidential race and later endorsed Donald Trump.

Commissioners cited state law which says the death of a candidate is the only way to remove a name once a candidate qualifies.