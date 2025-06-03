RFK Jr. asks FDA to review ingredients in infant formula

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Federal health officials are taking a closer look at what is actually inside infant formula.

The new effort is called Operation Stork Speed, and it is the first deep dive into baby formula ingredients since 1998.

The FDA’s review will include more testing for heavy metals and other possible contaminants in formulas.

“The FDA will use all resources and authroities at its disposal to make sure infant formula products are safe and wholesome for the families and children who rely on them,” Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Tuesday.

About three-fourths of U.S. infants consume formula during their first six months with about 40% receiving it as their only source of nutrition.

Kennedy acknowledges that although current formulas are safe, the broader scientific community has been asking for re-evaluation of baby formula for years.