RFD responds to vehicle fire

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire with exposure on the 400 block of 4th St SE Friday morning.

Crews found a flaming truck attached to a trailer and worked quickly to extinguish the fire.

According to a Facebook post from RFD, the fire was contained to the truck.

RFD is reminding residents to stop as safely as possible and exit your vehicle if it does catch on fire. Stay a distance away as vehicle have combustibles that can explode.