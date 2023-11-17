Pine Island Fire Department responds to structure fire

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Pine Island Fire Department is at the scene of a large barn fire.

According to one fire official, the cause of the fire is believed to a nearby fire pit, which sent burning embers toward the barn before igniting the entire structure.

Although damage estimates have yet to be released, an ABC 6 News crew at the scene reported that the structure has been reduced to its cinder block base.

A Previous version of this story reported that the Rochester Fire Department was the responding agency. The Pine Island Fire Department responded, while the Oronoco Fire Department provided support.