RFD responds to “significant grass fire” Friday morning

(ABC 6 News) — Late Friday morning, the Rochester Fire Department responded to what it called a “significant grass fire.”

The fire broke out near Gamehaven Reservoir, and RFD was assisted by Stewartville Fire and Rescue.

According to RFD, crews utilized brush trucks and off-road vehicles to help stop the fire and overhaul a small section of wooded area that was also affected.

Photo courtesy of Rochester Fire Department Facebook page

RFD is reminding residents that fire conditions are high in the area on Friday due to dry conditions and high winds.

