RFD responds to NW Rochester house fire Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a house fire in northwest Rochester on Monday afternoon.

RFD said crews responded to a reported house fire at 12:37 p.m. on the 2500 block of 15th Ave. NW. RFD said a neighbor called in the fire after witnessing smoke and flames coming from the back door of the house.

First responders arrived to find the kitchen of the home fully engulfed with fire and the occupants out of the home. RFD said one occupant was treated for smoke inhalation, but was not transported to a hospital.

RFD said the kitchen suffered significant fire and smoke damage with light smoke damage throughout the home. RFD estimates damage at $50,000.

The RFD Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

RFD was assisted at the scene by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Department.