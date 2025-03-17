RFD responds to kitchen fire on Georgetowne Drive

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on Georgetowne Drive NW on Monday evening.

RFD was able to limit the fire to the kitchen area of the home, and the two residents evacuated before RFD arrived. The adjoining units in the complex were also checked to ensure the fire had not spread.

RFD said some furniture and apartment contents were destroyed, but there was no structural damage as a result of the fire.

As of now, the cause of the fire remains unknown, but there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The occupants of the home are working with the Red Cross to find temporary housing.