RFD responds to gas leak

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Rochester, possible evacuations from a gas leak were avoided on Tuesday thanks to high winds.

The Rochester Fire Department was called to 19th Avenue SE after a contractor struck an underground utility gas line.

The homes nearby were monitored by the wind, keeping any potential gas from getting in yards. RFD says it helped them out.

“This particular line is what they called ‘looped,’ so it is fed from two different directions. The break was isolated in the middle, so no other service disruptions on either side of it. So it was really in as good of spot as you could,” said Battalion Chief Erik Propotnik.

RFD says it didn’t appear to impact any customers.