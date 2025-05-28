RFD responds to fire at the Ozmun Building Wednesday morning

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at the Ozmun Building on Wednesday morning.

RFD responded at around 10:25 a.m. and saw what appeared to be smoke coming from the top of the parking ramp at the building.

According to RFD, the fire was located where active demolition was taking place, and construction crews were putting water on the structure to limit the dust from demolition during the fire.

RFD crews set up a mobile standpipe on the parking ramp side to put out the fire from above.

There were no injuries reported.

RFD was assisted by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service and the Rochester Police Department at the scene.