RFD responds to fire at Los Arcos

(ABC 6 News) — On Thursday morning, the Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire alarm call at the Los Arcos restaurant in SW Rochester.

Upon arrival, crews saw smoke inside the restaurant and upgraded the call to a structure fire response. RFD found a kitchen appliance on fire and extinguished it with a pressurized water can.

RFD performed a search of the restaurant to ensure no occupants were inside. After the fire was out, crews checked for extension of the fire, ventilated the restaurant, and performed water removal operations.

RFD says the kitchen appliance that was on fire was destroyed, and there was minimal smoke and water damage to the kitchen area.

The Rochester Police Department assisted on the scene.