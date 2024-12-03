RFD responds to car fire on 13th St NW in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — Around 3:30 p.m., Rochester Fire Department responded to reports of a car fire at 13th Street NW and 2nd Ave NW in Rochester.

According to RFD, the driver of the car pulled over and got out before the vehicle caught fire. When RFD arrived on scene, they extinguished flames coming from the hood of the car.

RFD says nobody in the vehicle when it was on fire, and there were no injuries. The RFD Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s cause.