RFD issues winter fire safety reminders

(ABC 6 News) — The Rochester Fire Department has some tips to keep your home fire free ahead of Wednesday’s winter storm.

RFD says to keep a close eye on winter fire safety hazards by making sure you don’t leave electronics on or any fires unattended and ensuring there is plenty of space around them.

According to RFD, it sees a spike in these types of fires particularly during blizzards. They also say you should be cautious if use electronics like space heaters in the garage where there could be more flammable materials.

When it comes to accessing a fire hydrant, RFD is reminding people to clear a three-foot path in each direction. People should also heed parking restrictions so roads can be cleared quickly should RFD be called to a fire.