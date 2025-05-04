RFD honors fallen firefighters, Rochester native

The Rochester Fire Department held a ceremony on Sunday honoring those killed in the line of duty in conjunction with Governor Walz's declaration of the weekend as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department held a ceremony on Sunday honoring those killed in the line of duty in conjunction with Governor Walz’s declaration of the weekend as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

The department has lost four of their own in the line of duty:

Captain Peter S. Mackey, who died on duty in 1942; Firefighters Stanley O’Brien and Ambrose Riley, who died Christmas Eve 1953 attempting to save a drowning child at Silver Lake; and Otis Ondler, who died of a heart attack while fighting a blaze in 1978.

Also honored at the ceremony was Adam Finseth, a Rochester native and firefighter/paramedic with the Burnsville Fire Department who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2024.

“The men and women of today’s fire service are confronted with a more dangerous work environment than ever before,” said Assistant Chief Caleb Feine.

“We are focused to continually change our strategies and tactics to accomplish that mission. Although our methods may change, our goal remains the same as they have forever. To save lives and to protect property, sometimes at a terrible cost.”

“The men and women of today’s fire service will always be here answering your every call to make your worst day better and to continue to honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” said Feine.