(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Fire Department responded to calls of a vehicle fire with exposure on Saturday evening.

It happened on Pinewood Rd SE.

Firefighters on scene tell ABC 6 an RV was on fire with the risk of flames spreading to a nearby shed.

The call came in around 5 p.m. and most of the fire was put out by 5:30 p.m.

RFD says there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Rochester Police also responded to the scene.