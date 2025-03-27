RFD bids farewell to deputy fire chief

(ABC 6 News) – After nearly 17 years of service to the Med City, Deputy Fire Chief Holly Mulholland will be leaving the Rochester Fire Department.

RFD made the announcement in a Facebook post on Tuesday. The department says she is pursing the next step in her career with the Eagan Fire Department.

Mulholland was hired as a firefighter for RFD in 2008, and also served as a Motor Operator, Captain, Battalion Chief, and Assistant Chief. She was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2023.