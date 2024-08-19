RFD and RPD respond to electrical fire at Rochester hotel

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday evening, both Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Police Department responded to an electrical fire at the La Quinta Inn on Canal Street in Rochester.

The units cleared the building and ventilated a portion of the hotel after there were active flames coming from a light fixture on the second floor.

MCAs spoke to several occupants in the unit, and there were no medical complaints, according to Battalion Chief Chris Bailey.

This is a developing story.