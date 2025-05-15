RFD and NFSA showcase importance of fire sprinklers in live demo

(ABC 6 News) – The live demo at Rochester Fire Department’s station 2 was nothing new for fire officials but some community members watched wide-eyed as the flames engulfed what looked like a standard living room.

The set-up hosted by the Rochester Fire Department and National Fire Sprinkler Association was done in an effort to raise awareness for the importance of fire sprinklers during National Home Fire Sprinkler Week. Two identical rooms were set on fire by fire officials, one had a fire sprinkler and the other did not.

The room with a fire sprinkler saw flames doused within seconds with minor damage done to the living room.

The room without a fire sprinkler had flames burn until it completely filled the room, at which point a firefighter put it out with a hose.

Minnesota chapter chair for the National Fire Sprinkler Association, Sean Flaherty said it’s important people know about fire sprinklers to prevent the deaths and property damage that come with home fires.

“We think everybody should know about the effectiveness of fire sprinklers and the fact that they’re available to be used in people’s homes,” Flaherty said. “It’s surprising how many people we talk to that are not aware they can put a fire sprinkler in their homes and protect their loved ones and their property.”

Flaherty said 80% of all fire deaths occur in the home hence why it is important to learn about fire safety and how fire sprinklers can help.

Rochester Fire Chief Mason Pooler said the demonstration was critical in helping to educate the community about fire safety.

“This demonstration provided a clear and compelling visual of how sprinklers can make a difference,” Pooler said.

Flaherty added that if people have questions on how to install fire sprinklers in their home to contact their local fire station or get in touch with him at the National Fire Sprinkler Association.