Reynolds issues disaster proclamation after bird flu cases identified in Clay, Hamilton and Kossuth counties
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship has identified five new cases of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, also known as bird flu, in Iowa this November.
Three of the cases are located in Clay County on game bird duck farms. The fourth affected site is a flock of commercial breeding chickens in Hamilton County. One case was confirmed in Kossuth County on a game bird breeding flock.
These cases are just the latest in a small string of bird flu reports from across the state. In October alone, there were four reports of bird flu in Iowa, spanning three counties.
Here’s when and how bird flu was reported in Iowa this year:
- Jan. 25: Buena Vista, commercial turkey
- March 14: Chickasaw, backyard mixed species
- Oct. 20: Buena Vista, commercial turkey
- Oct. 23: Pocahontas, commercial turkey
- Oct. 23: Guthrie, backyard mixed species
- Oct. 31: Buena Vista, commercial turkey
- Nov. 3: Clay, game bird ducks and backyard mixed species
- Nov. 3: Clay, game bird ducks
- Nov. 3: Clay, game bird ducks
- Nov. 3: Hamilton, commercial breeding chickens
- Nov. 7: Kossuth, game bird breeding flock
In response to the uptick in cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Friday for Hamilton and Clay Counties. Days later, she issued another proclamation for Kossuth County.
In a press release, the governor’s office said in part, “This proclamation allows state resources from Iowa Homeland Security, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, and other agencies to assist with tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection. The proclamation also waives regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.”
Poultry producers and farmers are encouraged to look out for these signs in your birds:
- Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
- Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
- Decrease in egg production
- Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
- Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
- Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
- Difficulty breathing
- Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
- Stumbling and/or falling down
- Diarrhea
If you notice any of those symptoms in a flock, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship asks you to report it to them and seek veterinary care immediately.
While the recent bird flu detections are a cause of concern, they do not present an immediate public health issue to humans. In addition, it remains safe to eat poultry products.
In late October, the Iowa Turkey Federation told Local 5 that bird flu will not impact the price or availability of Thanksgiving turkeys.
