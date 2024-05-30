Reward increased to $100,000 to find remains of Jodi Huisentruit

(ABC 6 News) – Private investigator Steve Ridge is now offering a reward of $100,000 for the recovery of the remains of former Mason City morning television anchor Jodi Huisentruit.

Ridge appeared on the popular national program, ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’, to double his existing reward offer through June 27, 2024, the 29th anniversary of Huisentruit’s abduction on her way to work.

“This is my final attempt to break the silence of those who are withholding information,” Ridge said Tuesday. “Jodi’s family, friends and the entire Mason City community deserve to know what happened to this budding young media superstar.”

Ridge has been a part of this investigation since retiring as CEO of Magid in 2019. He has contributed to several key findings such as interviewing persons of interest and obtaining crucial evidence in the case.