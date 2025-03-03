Retired St. Paul officer dies from injuries sustained on the job

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The St. Paul Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Retired Officer Felicia Reilly died on Saturday. She suffered a brain injury in 2010 after being badly beaten on the job.

The St. Paul Police Officers Retirement Association says those injuries caused her death.

The association says she is the first female officer to die from injuries sustained on the job.