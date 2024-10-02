Restoration Park in Dodge County opens to the public

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s the start of a new era of outdoor activities in Kasson as Dodge County’s new Restoration Park is now open.

The 32-acre park is located near the Kwik Trip on Hwy 57, and it features more than a mile of groomed walking trails throughout.

If you would like to visit, there is parking on the dead end road next to the gas station.