Restaurant evicted from Apache Mall

(ABC 6 News) – A restaurant in the Apache Mall food court will move out in about two weeks.

According to court documents filed late Wednesday, Charley’s Philly Steaks will leave Rochester’s Apache Mall by midnight May 5.

Apache Mall filed to evict the “Charley’s R C Inc.” restaurant in early March, claiming the owners had not paid $153,393.33 in rent for the lease term ending in June of 2025.

According to the lease agreement, included in the eviction suit, Charleys paid Apache Mall about $76,000 per month in rent — meaning they were two months behind in March.

Charley’s agreed to vacate the space in May, but Apache Mall did not waive its right to collect any remaining unpaid rent, according to court documents.