Residents upset over proposed Bent Tree Wind Farm expansion

Some people in Hartland aren't thrilled about a nearby wind farm expanding into their area.

(ABC 6 News) – The proposed expansion of Bent Tree Wind Farm promises jobs and renewable energy, but not everyone who calls Freeborn County home is happy.

Alliant Energy is hoping to expand its existing wind farm north in what they said was an effort to add 150 megawatts of power to the electric grid, but people living in the area aren’t exactly thrilled by the idea of more wind turbines set to go up near Hartland.

Elvis Weichel fears for the farmers who he says will soon have little land if more wind turbines are planted.

“Farmland is just going to be consumed of solar panels and windmills instead of agriculture,” Weichel said.

Sue Madson already lives near the Freeborn Wind Farm in Glenville and she said when those wind turbines were activated, she had migraines.

“I noticed migraines again after I hadn’t had them for years,” Madson said.

A spokesperson for Alliant Energy, Morgan Hawk, claims the project will bring in around 150 construction jobs, something he says will boost the local economy.

“When you have construction, workers will support local businesses like restaurants and gas stations,” Hawk said.

Freeborn County is an area Alliant Energy knows well due to its existing wind farm in Albert Lea. Hawk said they like the area, hence why they selected Freeborn County as the place to add a second.

“We have great relationships with local landowners, local officials and the community as a whole,” Hawk said.

The people ABC 6 News spoke with said they feel as though their voices aren’t being heard by local officials and Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (MPUC), which decides whether Alliant Energy gets the green light on the expansion.

“The MPUC and the Minnesota agencies ask for your input but then they do nothing,” Madson said. “I don’t even know if they consider it.”

Weichel echoed the sentiment.

“The people have the right to voice their opinions but at the same time, we don’t get to vote on it,” Weichel said.

Staff from Alliant Energy said if all goes according to their plan, the project will be complete by the end of 2028.