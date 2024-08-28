Residents speak on Monday night shooting at Rochester Apartments

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — After a shooting at an apartment complex in the 1100 block of 41st Street Northwest in Rochester on Monday night, residents said they were alarmed.

Winter Malone and Eli Atak were walking to a nearby store when they heard “five or six” gunshots.

When they got back to the apartment, they saw some people running and heard that there had been a shooting.

“I didn’t think nothing like that was going to happen in our neighborhood,” Malone said.

For many, the situation was alarming because of the kids that live in the complex.

“It’s very scary… there’s a lot of kids over here and you want to be protected where you live at,” Felica Thomas, who has lived at the apartment for two years, said.

Jared Ludowese has lived at the apartment complex for nine years, and he said he also heard the pops.

He said he immediately recognized the sound as gun shots, and under a minute later the police arrived.

Ludowese said this is not the first time an incident like this has happened, but he still feels safe because of the response to these incidents.

“There’s really no way to prevent violence, but there is a way to respond to violence, and the response has been nothing but excellent in my experience,” Ludowese said.

Rochester Police Department is currently investigating this incident.

If you have any information on the shooting or who is responsible, you are encouraged to contact RPD.