Residents react to possibility of Wanamingo Elementary School shutdown

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- It’s a discussion that’s taken place over the last 7 months. The merging of both Wanamingo Elementary School and the high school.

The superintendent presented three different options to the board: one that would completely close the building, another where the building could be restructured into a daycare center, and a third the would keep the school open but require a referendum.

“We’re down to around 650 kids. The state of Minnesota’s enrollment is dropping, we’re no different than anyone else, and unfortunately, it’s expensive to run two buildings, said Superintendent Beth Giese of Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools.

Now, one parent and business owner is sounding off, saying closing the school would be devastating for her family.

“It’s really frustrating because I have my business and the school, my house is right in between and so I loved the school. They did so great with my daughter,” said Tia Minter, owner of Wanamingo Grooming.

But it wouldn’t just be her kids and the school itself, but her business as well.

“Having that closed and no being close to them is kind of hard keeping our business open,” Minter said.

Saying it’s not only her who is against the closure, but the public in general.

“I have not talked to one single person that wants the school to shut down,” said Minter.

The district saying there will be enough space for more kids in Kenyon, if that’s what the school board decides, despite the public saying there might not be enough space.

“We drew out a map, have everything fit, and believe it or not, even after we move all of our students over to that building, we still have 5 classrooms that are open,” Giese said.

However, the school district understand why families in Wanamingo may be upset.

“It tugs on people’s livelihoods, the community. There’s just so many components that go into it, that it’s a really sad thing, but we need to try and find a way to make the school district survive,” said Giese.

The general public is encouraged to come out to future board meetings in order to express any concerns they may have. The Wanamingo School Board is set to make a final decision on January 27th.