Residents react following shooting at Falcon Landing Apartment building

(ABC 6 News)- Residents said on Wednesday that they no longer feel safe after bullets struck the Falcon Landing apartment building on Tuesday night. They say the shooting happened in the 873 building of the complex around 11 PM on Tuesday night, with the majority of bullets coming in apartment 102.

Witnesses say they saw the suspects escaping through the woods, yet an arrest still hasn’t been made. One resident said this has been a common problem for this area of Rochester and she isn’t surprised it happened again.

“I said 100 times, it’s not the owners or the maintenance, it’s the building, it’s the neighborhood. I feel like it has a reputation,” said Sharon Fortner, a resident at Falcon Landing.

The situation makes it tough for those who want to just raise their family in a safe place. And also for people like Sharon, who can’t afford just to pack up and leave.

“I feel unsafe. You know you never know. There’s children here. There’s people like me, you know I have a disability. There are people actually trying to live over here and raise their families and when stuff like that happens, it’s scary. You never know if it’s gonna be you,” said Fortner.

According to the Rochester Police Department, this was not a random act. No injuries were reported and again, an arrest has yet to be made. This is still a developing story. Make sure to stay with us on air and online as we continue to track it.