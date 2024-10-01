Residents react after campaign signs were stolen in Preston

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – People in Preston are on edge. While it’s just missing property, people in town said they’re even worried about safety in their own homes.

“Well we feel violated by people entering our yard,” Linda Wolfe said.

No matter your party affiliation, many said this behavior is not okay.

“It is illegal to do that and can be charged if you are doing it,” Charlie Sparks said.

Sparks has seen this crime firsthand after his Walz-Harris sign was stolen out of his front yard.

Though it was replaced quickly, answers never came.

“I don’t care who signs are, they shouldn’t feel that they should take your signs.”

Sparks wasn’t the only one still looking for who did it.

“It was a Harris one and a Klobuchar, and we could see the footprints of whoever came up, took the signs, and then continued on to the north,” Wolfe said.

While democrats in Preston are feeling the brunt of this, republicans share the same experience.

The Mower County GOP said it’s something it seen over the last two elections.

“It’s concerning and obviously we don’t like seeing that, we’ve definitely been on the receiving end of it and it’s very disappointing when you hear that happen,” Mower County GOP Chair Doran Kasel said.

The investigation into the missing signs is still ongoing from Preston Police and the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office.

Wolfe said she has now added cameras because of the incident.