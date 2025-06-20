Residents of Waseca apartment want out; landlord to repair building

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — An apartment building sitting at 115 State St. S in Waseca left its residents forced to evacuate into temporary hotels after the building’s back wall partially collapsed in April.

Some of those residents have since moved back living into the building, still missing its back wall. Several of them are living in terror and fear that the building may experience another catastrophe.

Savannah Foster said she spends very little time in the building on purpose and instead likes to work, DoorDash or just be in the community. Anything she can do to be outside her home

“I’m terrified to live here, I mean when it rains I go in my car and I sleep in my car,” Foster said.

Foster said if she could move out she would but added there are minimal living options in the area, so for now she is stuck.

Lisa Houston, another resident living in the building that is missing its back wall, said she too is dealing with panic and anxiety everyday and is currently looking for a new place to call home.

“People don’t understand that finding a new place isn’t a reality right now for most of us and we aren’t here by choice,” Houston said in a text to ABC 6 crews.

The building has multiple cracks on the interior walls, as well as broken wood and an electrical line that Foster fears could ignite a fire given its proximity to her room.

Brent Buysee of KBA Holdings LLC is the building’s landlord. He said he is currently working with a structural engineer to fix the wall and is waiting for him to come up with a drawing to help repair the wall.

Buysee said the structural engineer deemed six of the building’s 10 units safe to live in. Celina Campagna was one of the residents who was not allowed back per the recommendation of the structural engineer.

Campagna though found a new apartment but said even if her place was deemed safe, she wouldn’t want to go back.

“It hasn’t been fixed,” Campagna said. “I mean who’s to say it might move.”

Buysee said he does not have a timeline for when the structural engineer will have a drawing because he has never been through this process before.