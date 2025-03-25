Residents of Viola and Haverhill protest solar project

(ABC 6 News) – A controversial solar power project on agricultural land will be discussed at tonight’s Haverhill Township board meeting.

A Facebook page and petition has been started by residents of Viola and Haverhill townships who are opposed to the Lemon Hill Solar Project from Ranger Power. The group claims the project threatens the community’s farmland, property values, and environment.

Ranger Power’s proposed project would take up about 1,800 acres of agricultural land.

It will be discussed at a meeting tonight, March 25th, at 7:30 p.m. at the Haverhill town hall.