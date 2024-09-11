Researchers say teens’ brains aged more rapidly during the pandemic

(ABC 6 News) — A new study is revealing unusual changes in teenagers’ brain development during the pandemic.

The study found COVID-era lockdowns ended up aging teenagers’ brains faster than the usual rate. For girls, their brains aged four years faster compared to boys whose brains aged over a year faster.

Researchers found lockdowns contributed to an increase of anxiety, depression, and behavioral disorders causing their brains to mature faster.

The same type of accelerated brain aging has been documented in teens who have suffered severe trauma, stress, and neglect.