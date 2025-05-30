Researchers at The Hormel Institute reveal new renderings of measles virus enzyme that could lead to future protective measures

(ABC 6 News) — Researchers at The Hormel Institute, University of Minnesota, have revealed the first high-resolution renderings of the measles virus’ polymerase enzyme.

According to a press release from The Hormel Institute, the enzyme is crucial for the virus’ ability to hijack cells and make copies of itself.

“Even well-known viruses like measles still have uncharted molecular terrain, and illuminating its structure provides valuable insights for therapeutic development,” Dr. Bin Liu, PhD, said.

According to Dr. Liu, one of the most intriguing findings is the structural role of the measles virus C protein in forming the Lfull-P-C complex with two other proteins, L and P. This is surprising because the C protein was traditionally seen as a regulatory protein, not part of its core replication machinery.

Now, it’s shown to physically bridge and modulate the L protein’s activity, potentially influencing how efficiently the virus replicates.

According to The Hormel Institute, the discovery opens doors for next-generation antiviral drug designs that can stop the replication of a virus.