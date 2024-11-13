Republicans choose John Thune as new Senate Majority leader

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Senate Republicans have chosen a new Senate Majority leader to replace the outgoing Mitch McConnell.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota was elected in a closed door ballot, winning by just five votes against Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Trump ally, Republican Senator Rick Scott, was defeated in the first round of voting.

In a statement, Thune said he was “extremely honored” and confirmed his party stands behind the incoming president.