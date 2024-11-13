Republicans choose John Thune as new Senate Majority leader

By KAALTV

Thune elected as Senate Majority leader

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Senate Republicans have chosen a new Senate Majority leader to replace the outgoing Mitch McConnell.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota was elected in a closed door ballot, winning by just five votes against Texas Senator John Cornyn.

Trump ally, Republican Senator Rick Scott, was defeated in the first round of voting.

In a statement, Thune said he was “extremely honored” and confirmed his party stands behind the incoming president.