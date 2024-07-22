Republican VP nominee J.D. Vance coming to Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Former President Donald Trump and his new running mate J.D. Vance spent the weekend campaigning in Michigan, and this weekend, Vance is coming to Minneapolis.

The Ohio Senator and VP nominee is set to attend a campaign fundraiser on Saturday.

Both Trump and Vance accepted their nominations at the RNC last week.