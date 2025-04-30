Republican Keri Heintzeman wins special election for Senate District 6 seat

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — A special election to replace former State Senator Justin Eichorn’s seat took place on Tuesday.

Republican Keri Heintzeman defeated Democrat Denise Slipy to secure the open seat in Senate District 6.

Earlier this month, Heintzeman won the Republican primary for the seat while Slipy ran uncontested.

Eichorn was arrested less than a month ago and charged with attempting to solicit a teenage girl for prostitution. He then resigned from the State Senate.

Related: Sen. Justin Eichorn resigns ahead of child solicitation trial

Political experts who spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS say the region, which covers parts of Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca Counties, was likely to be represented by the Republican candidate.

Heintzeman will have a quick turnaround, as the regular legislative session is set to end in less than three weeks.