Reports of harassment and assaults targeting paramedics and EMTs have doubled in the last year.

Here in Minnesota, Hennepin Health Care data shows in 2023 there were 121 threats and assaults against paramedics and EMTs. Through the first nine months of 2024, there have been 241 incidents.

Rocks are said to be routinely thrown at ambulances, and paramedics and EMTs are often at dangerous crime scenes.