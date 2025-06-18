Report says 12.5% of Iowa hospitals are prepared to treat kids

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If your child becomes sick or hurt, you may take them to the emergency room for care.

However, for those in Iowa, most hospitals aren’t recognized by the state as being prepared to care for people of all ages.

Of the 120 emergency departments in Iowa, only 15 are “pediatric ready” based on the Iowa Pediatric Emergency Assessment and Care Recognition Program.

It was created in 2023 to help ensure hospitals have the equipment, protocol, and training to care for sick and hurt children.

Program leaders ay they are helping provide resources to lessen the gap.