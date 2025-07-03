Repeat drug offender arrested on new drug charges in Blue Earth County

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force arrested a repeat drug offender on new charges.

Johnathon David Rosillo, 44, was arrested by the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force following a traffic stop in which he was found in possession of methamphetamine.

According to the task force’s release, Rosillo obstructed law enforcement with force and was uncooperative throughout the encounter.

Prior to the arrest, Rosillo was out on bail for a separate first-degree controlled substance charge stemming from a search warrant executed at his residence in 2022. Rosillo was also previously charged with a fifth-degree controlled substance charge from another search warrant in 2023.

Tuesday’s arrest added charges of first-degree possession and first-degree sales of a controlled substance.

The task force also arrested Jessica Bridget Rosillo, who was taken into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation.