Rep. Randy Feenstra announces bid for Iowa Governor

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Rep. Randy Feenstra has announced he will officially be running for the role of Iowa Governor.

The announcement comes after State Auditor Rob Sand announced his campaign on Monday. State Senator Mike Bousselot has also announced that he will run for position.

Related: Randy Feenstra, Rob Sand emerge as potential candidates for Iowa Governor

Last month, Governor Kim Reynolds said that she will not be seeking a third term as governor.

Related: Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds will not seek third term

Feenstra has served as the representative of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District since 2021.

Feenstra said the following via his Facebook page to announce his campaign:

Today, I launched an exploratory committee for Governor of Iowa.

In Congress, I’m standing shoulder-to-shoulder with President Trump to take on the radical Left and clean up Joe Biden’s mess.

I’m leading the fight to stop Communist China from buying Iowa farmland and hold them accountable for flooding our communities with deadly fentanyl. I passed, and President Trump signed, Sarah’s Law to make sure criminal illegal immigrants can’t hurt American citizens and walk away free.

I’m working to make the Trump Tax Cuts permanent and defend Iowa’s farmers by promoting homegrown Iowa ethanol and biofuels.

As Governor, I will work with President Trump to defeat the Radical Left and usher in America’s next golden age.

Together, we will take Iowa to new heights!

Visit www.FeenstraForGovernor.com to sign up and chip in!