Rep. Nunn introduces bipartisan bill aimed at strengthening primary care workforce

(ABC 6 News) – Representative Zach Nunn of Iowa introduced a new bill to address the primary care provider shortage and strengthen the healthcare workforce.

The bipartisan legislation introduced on Monday is called the “Train More Primary Care Doctors Act,” and would reauthorize federal grants to support training more primary care providers. It is co-led by Representative Emanuel Cleaver II of Missouri.

The bill comes as the United States faces a growing shortage of Primary Care Provider, and a recent report from the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration projects the shortage to exceed 87,000 by 2037.

The shortage is particularly impacting rural areas, and leads to patients experiencing longer wait times, delayed diagnoses, and worsening conditions.