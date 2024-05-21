Rep. Mueller awarded fellowship, attending Midwest leadership program

(ABC 6 News) – Rep. Patricia Mueller of Austin, Minn. was among 39 lawmakers chosen to participate in a training program for state leaders in the Midwest Tuesday.

Rep. Mueller will join other lawmakers from Minn. and ten other states and four Canadian provinces on Aug. 23-27 in Madison, Wisc. for the Council of State Governments’ 29th annual Bowhay Institute for Legislative Leadership Development (BILLD).

The training program identifies and assists promising state leaders in the region.

“The Bowhay Institute is one of the premier leadership training programs in the nation,” says Iowa Sen. Amy Sinclair, who serves as co-chair of the institute’s steering committee. “The legislatures in the region have benefited greatly from the skills their members have gained through this unique educational experience. Many of the graduates now hold key leadership positions in their state.”

BILLD was started in 1995 to assist new lawmakers in meeting demands of responsibilities, term limits and high legislative turnover.